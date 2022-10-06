Private Ocean LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,144,760,000 after acquiring an additional 204,315 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,386,458,000 after acquiring an additional 757,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117,443 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $947,274,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

ORCL stock opened at $66.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.61.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

