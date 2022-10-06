Private Ocean LLC Takes Position in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)

Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EverCommerce by 603.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,493,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,914,000 after buying an additional 2,139,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EverCommerce by 55.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,485,000 after buying an additional 551,952 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in EverCommerce by 11.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,349,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,813,000 after buying an additional 140,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in EverCommerce by 27.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 74,117 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in EverCommerce by 54.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 84,400 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on EVCM. Evercore ISI upped their price target on EverCommerce to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on EverCommerce from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 18.25.

EVCM stock opened at 10.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1 year low of 7.73 and a 1 year high of 21.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 11.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of 11.15.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported -0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.06 by -0.12. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of 157.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 152.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

