Private Ocean LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Private Ocean LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 2.0% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Private Ocean LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $13,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,902,000 after buying an additional 869,754 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,321.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,026,000 after acquiring an additional 814,239 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,670,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,294,000 after acquiring an additional 593,623 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,322,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,665,000 after acquiring an additional 344,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 198.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 447,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,781,000 after acquiring an additional 297,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $208.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.93. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $197.03 and a 1 year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

