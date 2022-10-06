Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Cut to $160.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Shares of PG opened at $129.20 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $126.21 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.30 and its 200 day moving average is $146.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $308.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 786,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,674,000 after buying an additional 49,159 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,035,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 702,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,772,000 after purchasing an additional 73,647 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,716,000. Finally, Sandler Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 153,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,078,000 after purchasing an additional 98,310 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

