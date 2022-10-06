Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Profire Energy Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of PFIE opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 million, a P/E ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 0.90. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24.
Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Profire Energy had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Profire Energy will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.
