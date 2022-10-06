Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Profire Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PFIE opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 million, a P/E ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 0.90. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Profire Energy had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Profire Energy will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Profire Energy

About Profire Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Profire Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,484,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 208,057 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Profire Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,062,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Profire Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,999,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 20,491 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Profire Energy by 12.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,649,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 181,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in Profire Energy by 116.0% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,343,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 721,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.