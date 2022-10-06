Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Position Trimmed by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 544,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,291 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of Prologis worth $64,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,772,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,971,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Prologis by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861,668 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 23.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,780,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,063,792,000 after acquiring an additional 294,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.27.

Prologis Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of PLD traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,775,753. The firm has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.73 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.21.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 63.20%.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.