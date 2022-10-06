pSTAKE Finance Market Capitalization Tops $6.16 Million (PSTAKE)

pSTAKE Finance (PSTAKE) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 6th. During the last week, pSTAKE Finance has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. pSTAKE Finance has a total market cap of $6.16 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of pSTAKE Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pSTAKE Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000689 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003222 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00144967 BTC.

pSTAKE Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2021. pSTAKE Finance’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,347,373 tokens. pSTAKE Finance’s official website is pstake.finance. pSTAKE Finance’s official Twitter account is @pstakefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. pSTAKE Finance’s official message board is blog.pstake.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “pSTAKE Finance (PSTAKE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. pSTAKE Finance has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 44,347,373 in circulation. The last known price of pSTAKE Finance is 0.14163011 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $842,330.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pstake.finance.”

