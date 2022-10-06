PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.81 and last traded at $8.62. 9,464 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 33,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

PT Astra International Tbk Stock Up 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.18.

PT Astra International Tbk Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.0816 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 3.08%.

PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia. It offers cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and sells automotive components to the original equipment for manufacturers and replacement markets, as well as provides consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business; and various banking products and services.

