Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP grew its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 2.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Public Storage by 3.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its position in Public Storage by 0.9% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 6.4% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total transaction of $293,064.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,918.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total transaction of $293,064.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $504,918.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of Public Storage stock traded down $3.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $290.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,056. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $327.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.65. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $284.01 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.58.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

