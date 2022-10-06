Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Bought by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,132 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services accounts for 2.9% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Quanta Services worth $14,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after buying an additional 182,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,258,019,000 after purchasing an additional 50,338 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,362 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after purchasing an additional 20,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE:PWR traded down $1.49 on Thursday, hitting $133.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.00. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.91 and a 52 week high of $149.33.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on PWR shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.17.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

