QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stake Lowered by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Wealth Management acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in QuantumScape by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

QuantumScape Trading Down 3.9 %

In other QuantumScape news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $3,534,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 356,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,203,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 36,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $363,497.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 475,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,788,137.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $3,534,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 356,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,203,009.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,236,540 shares of company stock worth $14,872,393. Company insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QS opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.36. The company has a current ratio of 32.11, a quick ratio of 32.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 6.16. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The company’s revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About QuantumScape

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

