Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Receives $28.14 Average PT from Analysts

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.14.

Several brokerages recently commented on RDN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Radian Group to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of RDN stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $24.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $286.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 56.45% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Radian Group will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the second quarter worth $86,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 43.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

(Get Rating)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.