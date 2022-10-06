Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.12

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and traded as high as $3.25. Raiffeisen Bank International shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 2,643 shares.

Raiffeisen Bank International Trading Down 4.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.66.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

