Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Shares Down 7.1%

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.69 and last traded at $40.69. Approximately 47 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.81.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.86.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

