Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) PT Lowered to €40.00 at UBS Group

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group from €45.00 ($45.92) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RANJY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Randstad from €50.00 ($51.02) to €49.00 ($50.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Randstad from €49.00 ($50.00) to €48.00 ($48.98) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

Randstad stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.79. 25,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.25. Randstad has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $37.62.

Randstad ( OTCMKTS:RANJY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.12%. On average, analysts predict that Randstad will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

