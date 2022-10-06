Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.69.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RRC. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,936.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,754.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

Range Resources Trading Up 3.0 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 1.6% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 22,837 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 64.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 34.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 3.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRC opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $37.44.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.91 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 56.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 181.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Range Resources will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

