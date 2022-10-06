Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Trading 6% Higher

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 21,949 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 142,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Rare Element Resources Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.88 million, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.10.

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Rare Element Resources Company Profile

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

