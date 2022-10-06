Raymond James Lowers Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) to Market Perform

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALLY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Price Performance

ALLY opened at $30.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.