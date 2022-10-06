Raymond James Lowers Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) to Market Perform

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Raymond James to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Farmers National Banc from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $442.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.81. Farmers National Banc has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Insider Transactions at Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $41.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.65 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 16.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Gregory C. Bestic acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $994,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,710 shares of company stock valued at $81,037. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 20.7% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 547,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 93,911 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 114.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 61,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,733 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,018 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 131.0% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Further Reading

