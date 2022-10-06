Raymond James Lowers Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) to Outperform

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TBK. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.20.

Triumph Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:TBK opened at $58.31 on Thursday. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $53.68 and a one year high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $125.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,863,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,545,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,320,000 after acquiring an additional 28,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,108,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,196,000 after acquiring an additional 48,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,214,000 after acquiring an additional 375,180 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,432,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,649,000 after acquiring an additional 35,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 721,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,835,000 after acquiring an additional 63,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

