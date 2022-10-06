Raymond James Lowers Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) to Outperform

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TBK. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.20.
Triumph Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ:TBK opened at $58.31 on Thursday. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $53.68 and a one year high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.79.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,863,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,545,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,320,000 after acquiring an additional 28,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,108,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,196,000 after acquiring an additional 48,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,214,000 after acquiring an additional 375,180 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,432,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,649,000 after acquiring an additional 35,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 721,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,835,000 after acquiring an additional 63,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.
About Triumph Bancorp
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.
