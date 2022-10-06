Redacted (BTRFLY) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $9.60 Million

Redacted (BTRFLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Redacted token can currently be purchased for $217.24 or 0.01065420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Redacted has a market capitalization of $9.60 million and approximately $12,103.00 worth of Redacted was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Redacted has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,387.43 or 0.99989184 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002697 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00049077 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009810 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00063658 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00021825 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004866 BTC.

About Redacted

Redacted (BTRFLY) is a token. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2021. Redacted’s total supply is 44,190 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,189 tokens. Redacted’s official Twitter account is @redactedcartel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Redacted is www.redactedcartel.xyz.

Buying and Selling Redacted

According to CryptoCompare, “Redacted (BTRFLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Redacted has a current supply of 44,189.88397952 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Redacted is 204.45291461 USD and is up 6.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $17,952.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.redactedcartel.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redacted directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redacted should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redacted using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

