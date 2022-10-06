REDMARS One Day Volume Hits $13,097.00 (RMARS)

REDMARS (RMARS) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One REDMARS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. REDMARS has a total market cap of $216,979.57 and approximately $13,097.00 worth of REDMARS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, REDMARS has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00146386 BTC.

REDMARS Token Profile

REDMARS launched on October 20th, 2021. REDMARS’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,222,898 tokens. REDMARS’s official website is redmarscoin.com. REDMARS’s official Twitter account is @redmarsoffical and its Facebook page is accessible here.

REDMARS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “REDMARS (RMARS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. REDMARS has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of REDMARS is 0.00127525 USD and is down -6.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3,264.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://redmarscoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REDMARS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REDMARS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REDMARS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

