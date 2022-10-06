Regal Wealth Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,325,000 after buying an additional 3,865,185 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,793,000 after buying an additional 7,610,709 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,066,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,266,000 after buying an additional 588,841 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,467,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,799,000 after buying an additional 452,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $685,157,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.78. The company had a trading volume of 50,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,929. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.39 and a 200 day moving average of $66.10. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.62 and a 1 year high of $85.09.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
