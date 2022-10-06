Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Trading Up 15.9%

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 15.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.69 and last traded at $2.69. Approximately 18,559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 214,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Regional Health Properties Stock Down 4.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Regional Health Properties alerts:

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.09 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Regional Health Properties stock. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust bought a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:RHE Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust owned 1.11% of Regional Health Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business principally consists of leasing and subleasing such facilities to third-party tenants, which operate the facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.