Regis Management CO LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Regis Management CO LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 849,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 7.9% of Regis Management CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $35,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000.

Trading Down 0.5 %

VWO stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $37.97. 281,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,617,523. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $52.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.08.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

