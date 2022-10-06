Remote Monitored Systems (LON:RMS) Trading 40% Higher

Shares of Remote Monitored Systems plc (LON:RMS – Get Rating) traded up 40% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.84 ($0.01). 221,309,680 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 256% from the average session volume of 62,204,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

Remote Monitored Systems Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 9.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.84. The company has a market cap of £17.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20.

Remote Monitored Systems Company Profile

Remote Monitored Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of developing and manufacturing digital monitoring and safeguarding systems for rotating shafts in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It also offers security and risk management consultancy, and related software and services.

