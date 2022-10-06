REPO (REPO) Price Hits $0.0745 on Top Exchanges

REPO (REPO) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. One REPO token can now be bought for about $0.0745 or 0.00000371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, REPO has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. REPO has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $497.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get REPO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003248 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010937 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00146596 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 tokens. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for REPO is https://reddit.com/r/repocoin. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io. The official message board for REPO is repocoin.io/blog.

Buying and Selling REPO

According to CryptoCompare, “REPO (REPO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. REPO has a current supply of 356,999,900 with 22,573,353.99991 in circulation. The last known price of REPO is 0.07540158 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $581.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.repocoin.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.