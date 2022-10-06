Retire Token (RETIRE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $32,973.27

Retire Token (RETIRE) traded down 21.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last seven days, Retire Token has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. Retire Token has a market capitalization of $32,973.27 and $47,913.00 worth of Retire Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Retire Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0822 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Retire Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003277 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145713 BTC.

Retire Token Token Profile

Retire Token’s genesis date was November 7th, 2021. Retire Token’s total supply is 401,000 tokens. The official website for Retire Token is www.retiretoken.finance. Retire Token’s official Twitter account is @retire_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Retire Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Retire Token (RETIRE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Retire Token has a current supply of 401,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Retire Token is 0.0822276 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.retiretoken.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Retire Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Retire Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Retire Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Retire Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Retire Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.