Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.81

Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.81 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 9.81 ($0.12). Revolution Bars Group shares last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.12), with a volume of 615,505 shares trading hands.

Revolution Bars Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £24.36 million and a PE ratio of -4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.84.

About Revolution Bars Group

(Get Rating)

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city center high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. As of November 15, 2021, the company operated 67 bars, including 49 bars under the Revolution and 18 under the Revolución de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Bars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Bars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.