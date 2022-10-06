Revuto (REVU) Price Tops $0.0278

Revuto (REVU) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, Revuto has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Revuto has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and $36,705.00 worth of Revuto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revuto token can now be purchased for $0.0278 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010716 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00145889 BTC.

About Revuto

Revuto was first traded on May 2nd, 2021. Revuto’s total supply is 280,125,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,717,337 tokens. The official website for Revuto is crypto.revuto.com. Revuto’s official message board is getrevuto.medium.com. The Reddit community for Revuto is https://reddit.com/r/revuto. Revuto’s official Twitter account is @get_revuto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Revuto (REVU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Cardano platform. Revuto has a current supply of 280,125,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Revuto is 0.02771149 USD and is down -3.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $26,920.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.revuto.com/.”

