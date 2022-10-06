Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,598,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,715 shares during the quarter. Reynolds Consumer Products makes up about 0.6% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $343,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REYN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 33.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,795,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,012,000 after purchasing an additional 707,622 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 43.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 108,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 572,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after acquiring an additional 104,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,268,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,577,000 after acquiring an additional 99,178 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REYN. Barclays dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Shares of REYN opened at $26.85 on Thursday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.23%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

