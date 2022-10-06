Ridge (RIDGE) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $140,120.45

Ridge (RIDGE) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last week, Ridge has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ridge token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Ridge has a total market capitalization of $140,120.45 and approximately $71,423.00 worth of Ridge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ridge alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010829 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00145741 BTC.

Ridge Token Profile

Ridge’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ridge is https://reddit.com/r/ridgebackinu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ridge’s official message board is medium.com/@ridge.fi. Ridge’s official website is ridge.fi. Ridge’s official Twitter account is @ridgebackinu and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ridge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ridge (RIDGE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ridge has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ridge is 0.00000013 USD and is down -14.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $64,202.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ridge.fi.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ridge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ridge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ridge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ridge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.