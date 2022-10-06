Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stake Increased by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,282 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 22.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,747,831 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $381,726,000 after purchasing an additional 864,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 22,012.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 774,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,243,000 after purchasing an additional 770,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

RIO stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.07. The company had a trading volume of 229,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,367,407. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.53 and a 200 day moving average of $65.37. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $2.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th.

RIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.08) to GBX 5,700 ($68.87) in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,364.29.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

