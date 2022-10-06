Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0929 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $15.01 on Thursday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07.

Get Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 511.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.