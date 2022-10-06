RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Shares Purchased by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) by 147.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,704 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 62,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 34,254 shares during the last quarter.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Up 2.1 %

RIV traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $13.09. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,360. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $17.72.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

(Get Rating)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.