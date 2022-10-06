Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Rockwell Medical Stock Performance

Shares of RMTI stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Rockwell Medical has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical ( NASDAQ:RMTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 43.33% and a negative return on equity of 395.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMTI. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Medical by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,130,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,150 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Medical by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 92,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.