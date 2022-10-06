Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.
Rockwell Medical Stock Performance
Shares of RMTI stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Rockwell Medical has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Medical
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMTI. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Medical by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,130,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,150 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Medical by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 92,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter.
Rockwell Medical Company Profile
Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rockwell Medical (RMTI)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.