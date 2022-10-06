Rony D. Gadiwalla Sells 3,000 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $169,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AAON stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $55.90. 7 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,670. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.58 and a 200-day moving average of $55.14. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $83.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). AAON had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AAON by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 261,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,766 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AAON by 333.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 408,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,472,000 after purchasing an additional 314,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AAON by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,335,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,093,000 after purchasing an additional 48,138 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in AAON by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in AAON by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 205,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,559,000 after purchasing an additional 25,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

AAON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on AAON in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on AAON to $72.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AAON presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

