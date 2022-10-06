Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group reduced its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 12,585 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,934 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 18,539 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,125 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $762,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.83. 33,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,521,583. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $123.36. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.22.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

