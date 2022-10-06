Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RY. Barclays started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 3.8 %

RY traded down $3.57 on Thursday, reaching $90.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,722. The stock has a market cap of $126.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $89.18 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.63 and its 200 day moving average is $99.72.

Institutional Trading of Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 26.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,617 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 679,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 54,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

