Royal Bank of Canada Trims Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Target Price to $122.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DLR. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $146.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.43.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 3.1 %

DLR stock opened at $99.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $96.08 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

