Royal Bank of Canada Trims Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Target Price to $102.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.38.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $93.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $85.46 and a one year high of $124.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.56 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.52%. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 517.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 29,669 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 20,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,009,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,274,000 after buying an additional 20,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

