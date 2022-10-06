RPG Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 2,473 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.8% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $135,429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Boeing by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after purchasing an additional 632,913 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Boeing by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 900,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $172,182,000 after purchasing an additional 543,533 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Boeing by 501.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 582,947 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $111,612,000 after purchasing an additional 486,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.39. 51,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,429,676. The company has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $233.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.49.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.07.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

