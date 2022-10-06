RPG Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 8,612 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,612 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up about 2.2% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 24.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 37.7% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.80.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.99. 35,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,315,539. The stock has a market cap of $111.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $144.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.14%.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

