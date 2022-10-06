RPG Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 8,612 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,612 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up about 2.2% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 24.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 37.7% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.99. 35,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,315,539. The stock has a market cap of $111.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $144.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.74.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

