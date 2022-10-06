RPG Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

IWF traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $221.72. 55,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,874. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.97 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.59.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

