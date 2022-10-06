RPG Investment Advisory LLC Buys 2,473 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.8% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.39. 51,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,429,676. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.49. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $233.94. The company has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.07.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

