RPG Investment Advisory LLC Buys 2,977 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,308 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.07, for a total value of $335,961.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,055,103,023.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.07, for a total transaction of $335,961.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,055,103,023.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 543 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $96,583.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 17,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,467,920 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Salesforce to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Guggenheim raised Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.84.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.83. 53,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,261,178. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.75 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $155.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

