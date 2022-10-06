RPG Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,308 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,261,178. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.75 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $155.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.09.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. UBS Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Salesforce to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.84.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.89, for a total value of $376,947.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,810,601.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,467,920 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

