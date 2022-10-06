RPG Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 25,886 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 13,913 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 36,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.59.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:USB traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.70. 142,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,714,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $40.27 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.46.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.14%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

