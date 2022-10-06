RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 421,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 164,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 69,784 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,926,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,066,000 after purchasing an additional 479,891 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 49,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of GT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.24. 44,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,328,946. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.85. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

